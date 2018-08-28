Subscribe for 33¢ / day

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Elwin L. Walton 'Suitcase', age 85 of East Chicago, passed away Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Lake County Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in East Chicago.

Survivors one brother Charles (Mae) Walton; three nieces: Jerri Davis, Jo Davis and Jacqui Simpson; one nephew, Tyrone Davis; two goddaughters, Lydia (Stan) Peterson and Angelia Ward; three step grandchildren: Ikea, Jasmine and Desmond Hamilton and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by wife, Iola 'Sugarfat' Walton.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at HINTON '& WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago, Rev. Douglas Sloss, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME 10:00-11:00 a.m. 10 prior to the funeral service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Walton family during their time of loss.