April 24, 1945 - Feb. 11, 2021
CROWN POINT IN - Elwood "Guy" Addison, age 75, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021.
Guy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy; children: Scott (Lisa) Addison, Sheri (Danny) Hooks, Tim (Bridget) Addison and Jennifer (John) Nowacki; grandchildren: Katie and Chris Addison, Josh (Jordan) Hooks, Blake (Alysn) Hooks, Anna Hooks, Emily and Tim Addison and Addison and Ella Nowacki; brothers: Carl, Terry and Mike. He was preceded in death by his parents: Harold and Cecilia Addison and sister, Kay Garlach.
Guy was a member of the St. John United Church of Christ and a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1963. He was a Vietnam War Veteran, proudly serving in the US Army, and was a member of the VFW Post 6841 in Lowell. Guy loved to hunt, fish and golf; but his greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.
Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6-feet, a maximum of 50 people at one time, and face masks are required.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Guy's name to Folds of Honor (foldsofhonor.org) or Disabled American Veterans (dav.org).