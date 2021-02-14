April 24, 1945 - Feb. 11, 2021

CROWN POINT IN - Elwood "Guy" Addison, age 75, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Guy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy; children: Scott (Lisa) Addison, Sheri (Danny) Hooks, Tim (Bridget) Addison and Jennifer (John) Nowacki; grandchildren: Katie and Chris Addison, Josh (Jordan) Hooks, Blake (Alysn) Hooks, Anna Hooks, Emily and Tim Addison and Addison and Ella Nowacki; brothers: Carl, Terry and Mike. He was preceded in death by his parents: Harold and Cecilia Addison and sister, Kay Garlach.

Guy was a member of the St. John United Church of Christ and a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1963. He was a Vietnam War Veteran, proudly serving in the US Army, and was a member of the VFW Post 6841 in Lowell. Guy loved to hunt, fish and golf; but his greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.