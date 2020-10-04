Elwood (Woody) Warren Kimmell

Woody was the much beloved husband of the late Nell Frances "Penny" (Pennington) Kimmell. Penny and Woody had six children: Karen Kay Topping and Kristin (Marnell) Kimmell from Indiana; his children living in Pennsylvania are Kyle (Mark) Tomer, Kevin (Donna) Kimmell, Keith (Philise) Kimmell, and the late Kirk Kimmell. Woody was the grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 18. His sister was the late Doris Jean Cripliver of Lake Station, Indiana. He is also survived by many loving relatives and friends.

Woody was a 1937 graduate of Edison High School in East Gary, IN. He attended classes at Georgia Tech while in the Army as part of the ASTP program (Army Specialized Training Program). During WWII he was involved with logistics on the east coast, and at War's end, took advantage of the GI Bill. Together with his wife and oldest daughter Kay, he went to Purdue University for his Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering. Fresh out of college he worked with ice cream compressors and moved quickly to the United States Steel Corporation, American Bridge Division in Gary, Chicago, New York City, and Pittsburgh. He engineered projects around the world such as bridges, double-walled submarines, the US Steel Building in Pittsburgh, and the Lincoln Center in NYC.