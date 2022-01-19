July 11, 1923 - Jan. 16, 2022
HIGHLAND, IN - Elwyn Ernest Studer (aka "Stu"), age 98, of Highland, IN passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Elwyn was born on July 11, 1923 to the late Ernest and Mae Studer in Roselawn, IN. He is predeceased by his sister, Lois Sessions of Sorrento, FL.
Elwyn is survived by his wife of 79 years, Caroline, and his three children: Gary Studer, Evan (Judee) Studer, and Gail (Nelson) Wynn. He was a proud grandfather to Brian (Carol) Wynn, Traci (Jason) Studer, Joseph (Sammi) Studer, Jason (Melissa) Studer, Codee (EJ) Miller, and Gregory Studer; and six great-grandchildren: Morgan, Kylie, Jessica, Ethan, Harlow and Kennedy. He is also survived by Helen Studer (mother of Traci) and Cheryl Studer (mother of Joseph and Jason Studer).
Elwyn was a proud WWII Veteran, serving in the US Army Medical Corps as a Surgical Technician. During his time in service, Elwyn earned 4 Bronze Stars, serving under General Patton and landing in Normandy on Day 3. He met the love of his life Caroline in High School and married November 26, 1942, leaving for service just 2 months after they wed. Upon return from his service, he began a career in education receiving his Masters from Indiana University at Bloomington in 1953. Elwyn was a Principal at Fair Oaks School and a Teacher, Drivers Ed Teacher and Guidance Counselor at Highland High School for 24 years, retiring in 1986. Elwyn loved all sports. He initiated the "Passing of the Keg" Basketball wins tradition in Porter County, developed the school Track Team (even driving a truck to create the track) and even tried out for the Chicago Cubs! He was an avid roller-skater, loved playing golf, and basketball. Elwyn continued to support HHS sports, often seen at Basketball and Volleyball games, earning him a dedicated seat in the bleachers with a plaque with his name on it. Elwyn is a member of Highland Elks Lodge #981 and American Legion Post 66.
A memorial visitation for Elwyn will be held, Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. Visitation will be followed by a memorial service beginning at 3:30 p.m. officiated by Rev. Linda Skaggs. Military Honors will be rendered at the funeral home. The family requests that masks be worn for the visitation and service.
In Elwyn's honor, donations may be made to: Highland High School Dollars for Scholars towards the Elwyn Studer Scholarship Fund, 9135 Erie Street, Highland, IN 46322 or Highland Elks Lodge #981 Scholarship Fund, 3120 45th Street, Highland, IN 46322.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hillsidefhcares.com for the Studer Family.
For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke-Michael Kuiper-Vass by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com