Elwyn Ernest Studer

Elwyn is survived by his wife of 79 years, Caroline, and his three children: Gary Studer, Evan (Judee) Studer, and Gail (Nelson) Wynn. He was a proud grandfather to Brian (Carol) Wynn, Traci (Jason) Studer, Joseph (Sammi) Studer, Jason (Melissa) Studer, Codee (EJ) Miller, and Gregory Studer; and six great-grandchildren: Morgan, Kylie, Jessica, Ethan, Harlow and Kennedy. He is also survived by Helen Studer (mother of Traci) and Cheryl Studer (mother of Joseph and Jason Studer).

Elwyn was a proud WWII Veteran, serving in the US Army Medical Corps as a Surgical Technician. During his time in service, Elwyn earned 4 Bronze Stars, serving under General Patton and landing in Normandy on Day 3. He met the love of his life Caroline in High School and married November 26, 1942, leaving for service just 2 months after they wed. Upon return from his service, he began a career in education receiving his Masters from Indiana University at Bloomington in 1953. Elwyn was a Principal at Fair Oaks School and a Teacher, Drivers Ed Teacher and Guidance Counselor at Highland High School for 24 years, retiring in 1986. Elwyn loved all sports. He initiated the "Passing of the Keg" Basketball wins tradition in Porter County, developed the school Track Team (even driving a truck to create the track) and even tried out for the Chicago Cubs! He was an avid roller-skater, loved playing golf, and basketball. Elwyn continued to support HHS sports, often seen at Basketball and Volleyball games, earning him a dedicated seat in the bleachers with a plaque with his name on it. Elwyn is a member of Highland Elks Lodge #981 and American Legion Post 66.