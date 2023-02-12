LAKE STATION - Elzie L. Watson Sr., 81, of Lake Station, IN, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023. He was born in Glasgow, Kentucky. He is survived by: spouse Mary "Barb" Watson; children: Michael Fogel, E.J. Watson, J.R. Watson, Melissa Charmichael; 15 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by daughter Debbie Watson, and granddaughter LeAnn Watson.

Mr. Watson served the Lake Station Volunteer Fire Department early on; was foreman for Mid-Continent Coal & Coke; Matt's Repair Lowell, IN prior to retiring. He leaves behind many friends and acquaintances who never forgot him once they met him and will be missed beyond measure.

Private service only.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Michael Kuiper-Vass by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com