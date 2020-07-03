CROWN POINT, IN - Emberly Reese Brazil, age 7 of Crown Point, passed away unexpectedly at her home, in her unicorn room, and peacefully sleeping on June 30, 2020. Emberly is survived by her parents Michael and Rachel Brazil, her sister and best friend Adelyn Brazil, her paternal grandparents Michael and Patti Brazil, her maternal grandparents Fred (Emma) Rosebrock and Theresa (Steve) Foor, her uncle Bobby (Laura) Brazil, her aunts Alex (Shaun) Bussing, Samantaha Brazil and Jessica (Javin) Buie, her cousins Christian, Alena, Easton, Sophia, Charlotte, Takis, Xion, and Neeva. Emberly was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome at the age of 2 and battled it like a warrior her entire life. Although it took her speech, use of her hands, and ability to walk, it did not take away her spirit to live life to the fullest, and her eyes were filled with so much sparkle and joy. Now Emberly is an Angel, dancing and singing through heaven, free from all the burdens of Rett Syndrome.Emberly loved dancing, riding her horse, all things Disney Princesses, watching Vamperina and Fancy Nancy, but most of all playing with her sister. Emberly was a student at Lake Street Elementary School where she absolutely excelled in both learning and being social. She had many friends at school and wherever you went with her someone was always yelling