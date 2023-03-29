Dec. 30, 1925 - March 27, 2023

MUNSTER, IN - Emelia Alberico (nee Leone), age 97, of Munster, IN passed away on March 27, 2023. Emelia epitomized "a life well lived," and we remain grateful and blessed that she graced this place for nearly a century.

Born to John and Lucille Leone in 1925, Emelia grew up in Chicago. Emelia met the love of her life, Julius Alberico, and their love was one for the ages. They married in 1947. Their Alberico family grew with nine children.

Emelia and Julius moved to South Holland, IL and immersed themselves in neighborhood and parish life, both actively involved at St. Jude the Apostle Church. Lifelong friendships grew on Rose Drive, some lasting to this day. A gifted singer, Emelia participated in the St. Jude Players, as a singer in multiple church musical productions, and her singing filled the house.

Emelia lost her husband, Julius, on July 4, 1967. After which, she transformed herself into a working mother, breaking barriers as a woman in the insurance industry in the late 1960s. Working through any adversity, Emelia maintained Troy Insurance Agency, until her sons Marc and Michael could join her.

In 1996, Emelia accepted the role as the Executive Director of Beginning Experience, which had teams in multiple countries and participants across the globe.

Emelia was an avid and Master bridge player. She love pinochle and spent many hilarious hours playing with her sons and grandsons. She was an avid reader, and the Alberico house was always filled with books.

Emelia was preceded in death by her parents, Lucille and John Leone, her husband Julius G. Alberico Sr. (1967), and her sons Martin G. Alberico (2003) and Julius G. Alberico Jr. (Pamela) (2013). She is survived by her children: Maryclare Trela (Timothy), Michele Burke (Alan), Monica Kotas (Philip), Marc Alberico (Mary Todd), Michael Alberico (Jeannie), Mario Alberico (Claudia), Martin Alberico and Marissa Rutkowski (Jon Bruce); grandchildren: Lara Alberico, Julius (Tony) Alberico (Renee), Matthew Alberico (Maria), Gina McClory, Adrian Trela, Lauren Trela, Daniel Burke, Michael Burke (Maureen), David Kotas, John Kotas, Michele (Kotas) Georges (Nick), Jillian Alberico (Sara Marketos), Jane Alberico Bullon (Gonzalo), Mario Anthony Alberico, Gianni Alberico, Zak Rutkowski; great-grandchildren: Bill Pijarowski, Oliver Wells, Sophia Alberico, Julian Alberico, Lucia Alberico, Francesca Alberico, Elia Alberico, Cecilia Alberico, Dario Alberico, Liam Burke, Emelia Burke, Grace Burke, Maggie Burke.

Funeral arrangements: Saturday, April 1, 2023, St. Maria Goretti Church, Dyer, IN

Visitation: 9:00 a.m.

Mass: 10:00 a.m., immediately followed by a luncheon at St. Maria Goretti Parish Hall.

Private burial

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alberico Scholarship Foundation (https://albericoscholar.com/donate/), founded in memory of Martin Alberico and Julius G. Alberico Jr.