HOBART, IN - Emery Howard King, age 101, of Hobart, passed away August 2, 2018. He was a member of St. Timothy Community Church and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, Local 1005. Emery was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Natalie H. King. He is survived by his children: Howard Curtis King and his wife, Gloria Kathleen of Winfield, IN, Carroll Ann King-Ellis and her husband, Claude, of Fairfax Station, VA, and Emery Clarence King and his wife, Jacqueline, of Lake Forest, IL; five grandchildren: Michael, Richard, Courtney, Craig and Jordan; three great grandchildren: Jasmine, Mitchell and Lynese. Emery will also be missed and remembered by a host of loving nephews and nieces.
Friends may visit with Emery's family on Thursday, August 9, 2018, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m., at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 West 25th Avenue, Gary, IN 46404, Calvin D. Hawkins officiating. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Hobart, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Timothy Community Church Scholarship Fund.