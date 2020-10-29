HAMMOND, IN - Emeterio "Tito" Jimenez, Jr., age 83, of Hammond, IN formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away suddenly Friday, October 23, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary Jimenez (nee Blanco); loving children: Frank (Patricia) Jimenez, Sandra (Alex) Garza, Ricky Jimenez and late Anthony "Tony" Jimenez; grandchildren: Frankie, David (Rebecca), Justin and Jay Jimenez, Susan (Mark) Gonzalez and Noah Garza, Gina (Saul) Avila, Ricky, Jr. (Hayley) Jimenez and Evan, Alaina and Savana; 14 great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 808 West 150th Street, East Chicago, IN with Msgr. John Siekierski officiating. Entombment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church on Saturday morning. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED. Please Omit Flowers. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com