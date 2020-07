× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana‚Äôs Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Emil A. Di Giacomo Jr., passed away on July 4, 2020. Beloved son of the late Emil Sr. and Pearl Di Giacomo, and Beloved brother of the late Linda and Deborah Di Giacomo.

Member of Iron Workers Local 1. Family and friends will meet Monday, July 13, 2020, directly at St. Mary Cemetery, 87th Street & Hamlin Ave. in Evergreen Park, IL for a Graveside service at 12:30 p.m. (Please meet on North side of Office).

Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.