SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Emil Ernest Barci, Jr. "Ernie", US Navy Vietnam War Veteran, age 75, late of South Holland.

Beloved husband of the late Patricia M. "Pat" Barci (nee Olson); devoted father of Emil III (Sabrina) Barci; proud grandfather of: Camila and Emil Enzo Barci; loving brother of the late Charles Barci; dear brother-in-law of Richard and the late Robert Olson, Jr.; kind uncle of Richard and the late Jackie Olson.

Ernie was a member of Local 399 Operating Engineers. He was an avid fisherman, and loved cars, trains, and music.

Visitation Friday, January 27, 2023 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. from THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (JANUSZ FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICE), 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd Street (Rte. 6), Dolton/South Holland, to Christ Our Savior Church Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. (708) 841 - 2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com.