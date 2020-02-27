Emit J. Mati

HIGHLAND, IN - Emil J. Mati, age 93, of Highland, passed away at home on February 22, 2020. He was born on July 9, 1926 to the late Joseph and Anna Mati. Emil was an Army Veteran serving from, 1946 to 1947. He retired from Inland Steel after 42 years of employment. Emil is survived by nieces Sr. Kathleen Hutsko and Margie Gelon, nephews, Rev. Basil Hutsko and Rev. Joseph Hutsko and numerous great nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Matt and Debra Kondrat, Paul and Cheryl Sostaric, and Laura Carpenter for their enduring devotion and care for Emil.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday February 28, 2020; 10:30 AM DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, friends may visit with the family on Friday morning from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at the church, burial St. John Cemetery Hammond, IN. KUIPER FUNERAL HOME (Highland, IN) entrusted with the arrangements, 219-923-7800. www.kuiperfh.com