Emil L. Batliner

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Virginia (Virg) Batliner; caring daughters: Susan Barton, Cindy (James) Doyle, and Tina (Mike) Kaminsky; adoring grandchildren: Kristen (Bill) Kistler, Chad (fiance Taylor), Drake, and Troy Barton; Emily, Sara, and Catherine Doyle; and Nicole and Brad Kaminsky; siblings: Hedwig Paulik, Mary Jo (Lou) Harding, Irma (Dale) Christenson, Rosa Mazzocco, and sister in law Donna Batliner. Emil had many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: John Batliner, twin brother Frank Batliner, Richard Batliner, Theresa Batliner, and Elizabeth Kelly.

Emil was born and raised in Hammond, Indiana with his nine siblings. He graduated from Hammond Tech and went on to serve his country in the US Army before meeting the love of his life, Virg. Thereafter, he worked for Inland Steel for 42 years as a millwright in the Field Forces. Emil was known best by his grandchildren as "Pa" and was a devoted family man who had a sharp sense of humor and could always be counted on for his witty remarks and jokes, even near the end of his life. He loved watching all sports but was an especially big Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. Emil was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Valparaiso, Indiana.