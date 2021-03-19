 Skip to main content
SCHERERVILLE, IN — Emil N. Lulich, 94, of Schererville, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021. He is survived by his daughter, Martha (James) Lowry; son, Michael (Cherie) Lulich; grandchildren: Meghann (Chris) LaBadie, Rebecca (Elliot) Smith, James (Stephanie) Lowry, Aimee Lulich, Carina (Max) Allen and Kristen (Mike Abell) Lulich; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Lulich.

Visitation will be held at Fagen-Miller Funeral Home, 2828 Highway Ave., Highland, IN, on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. Private burial.

Emil was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during WWII. The youngest of nine children, he was born and raised in South Chicago. As an adult he was a longtime resident of Hammond and a parishioner at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Prior to his retirement in 1979 Emil was a supervisor in production at Republic Steel. He then worked for the Purdue Calumet Fitness Program for over 30 years and remained active in the program even after his retirement. Donations to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Munster in his name would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com

