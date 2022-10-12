EAST CHICAGO, IN - Emilia Guillen de Gonzalez (nee Belia), age 84 of East Chicago, IN passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. She is survived by her Daughter, Iris Gill; and Son, Octavio (Michele) Gonzalez; four grandchildren: Jessica (Nick) Fink, Jacob (Alicia) Campbell Gonzalez, Julie Gil, Alexander Gonzalez; and one great-granddaughter, Eleanor Fink; and Soon to come great-grandson, Barrett Campbell Gonzalez; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Juan Gonzalez; and Son John Gonzalez.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 14, 2022 at 10:30 am at St. Mary Church, corner of Indianapolis Blvd.and 144th Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Nestor Varon officiating. Burial to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022 and from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home on Friday morning.

Emilia Guillen de Gonzalez (nee Belia), was a lifelong resident of East Chicago strong in her Catholic faith and has nourished and given our family strength during these difficult times. She was born and raised in Tala, Jalisco, Mexico where she met her husband and later married and came to the US to start her family. Emilia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and she loved visiting and talking to her many sisters, brothers and many friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com