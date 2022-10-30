MUNSTER, IN - Emily Conway, age 93, of Munster, IN passed away on October 25, 2022. She is survived by her brother, Anthony (Mary Ann) Dominiak; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Conway; her parents: Mary and Anthony Dominiak Sr.; and her siblings: Ann, Edward, Stanley, Casimer, Ted, Walter, Jeanne, Adeline, Helen, and Lillian.

Emily was an avid bowler and sports fan. Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday November 2, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster with a Mass of Christian burial to follow. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Thomas More Church or Hospice of the Calumet Area in her loving memory. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com