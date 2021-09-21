VALPARAISO, IN - Emily J. Seaton, 78 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021. She was born September 28, 1942 in Valparaiso to the late George and Mildred (Parry) Grubb. Emily had retired as manager and baker, working at Costas Foods and Wiseway. She enjoyed gardening and winters in Bonita Springs, Florida.