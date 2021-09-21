Emily J. Seaton
Sept. 28, 1942 - Sept. 19, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Emily J. Seaton, 78 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021. She was born September 28, 1942 in Valparaiso to the late George and Mildred (Parry) Grubb. Emily had retired as manager and baker, working at Costas Foods and Wiseway. She enjoyed gardening and winters in Bonita Springs, Florida.
On October 2, 1960 in Valparaiso, Emily married Norman Seaton who survives along with their children, Nancy (Tom) Hartman and Todd (Cassie) Seaton; and grandchildren, Tyler and Spencer Hartman.
In accordance with Emily's wishes, cremation will take place and family will gather privately. Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso entrusted with arrangements.