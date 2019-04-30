IN LOVING MEMORY EMILY LEVANDOSKI ON HER 8TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. Deep in our hearts a memory is kept of a loving Mother that we will never forget. Sadly missed by, Children: Linda, Jeff and Joey; Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren
