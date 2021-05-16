Emily R. Gabel

She is survived by her mother, Ellen Gabel; father, Ronald Gabel; twin brother, Elliot (Kathryn) Gabel; sister, Erica (Brandon) Wolak; nieces: Evelyn and Addison; and many numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She leaves behind her two beloved dogs: Goose and Rocky; and two cats: Thumper and Kitty. Preceded in death by her grandparents.

Emily worked at the Horseshoe Casino as a stationary engineer and had an immense love for animals. She was also an avid Cubs fan and she enjoyed vacationing in New Orleans. Emily had the heart of an Angel and the soul of a child. She would immediately win you over with her stunning smile and sparkling blue eyes. Emily was a beautiful young woman. Quite willful, she would never shy from an argument. And quite loving, she would never shy from a hug. Emily's carefree spirit and love for her family and friends will always be in our memories.