HIGHLAND, IN - Emily R. Gabel, age 31, of Highland, IN, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 7, 2021.
She is survived by her mother, Ellen Gabel; father, Ronald Gabel; twin brother, Elliot (Kathryn) Gabel; sister, Erica (Brandon) Wolak; nieces: Evelyn and Addison; and many numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She leaves behind her two beloved dogs: Goose and Rocky; and two cats: Thumper and Kitty. Preceded in death by her grandparents.
Emily worked at the Horseshoe Casino as a stationary engineer and had an immense love for animals. She was also an avid Cubs fan and she enjoyed vacationing in New Orleans. Emily had the heart of an Angel and the soul of a child. She would immediately win you over with her stunning smile and sparkling blue eyes. Emily was a beautiful young woman. Quite willful, she would never shy from an argument. And quite loving, she would never shy from a hug. Emily's carefree spirit and love for her family and friends will always be in our memories.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. A Funeral Service Celebrating Emily's life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lake County Animal Shelter. SolanPruzinfuneralhome.com