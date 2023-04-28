Aug. 27, 1948—April 17, 2023

EAST CHICAGO, IN—Emily Williams Alim, age 74, of East Chicago, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023 at Brickyard Healthcare in Merrillville. She is survived by her two nieces, Tamra (Brian) Drees and Dolores D. Williams; two great-nieces, Harper Olivia Broom and Sophia Drees; two great-nephews, Benjamin Hill and Alexander Drees; and a host of devoted cousins and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Dolores and Emery Williams; brother, Emery L. Williams; sister, Pamela D. Williams; and a host of aunts and uncles.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Ave., East Chicago, with family hour from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the memorial services.

Inurnment at Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart. Emily was a 1966 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School, a 1970 graduate of Purdue University and obtained her Master’s Degree from Stanford University in California. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Private cremation was held at the family’s convenience. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Alim and Williams families during their time of loss.