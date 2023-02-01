SCHERERVILLE, IN - Emma "Jean" Boyle age 80, of Schererville passed away on January 30, 2023.

Jean is survived by her daughter Cindy Cimesa (George), son Tom Boyle (Regina), and grandchildren Nathan, Evan, and Isabella.

Jean was a very successful and well-respected real estate broker serving the community for over 40 years. Working as one of the principals of T.J. Boyle Real Estate. She proudly held a master's degree from Purdue University. In her free time, she enjoyed golf and laughing with her girlfriends. She will truly be missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 12:00 PM at MEMORY LANE FUNERAL HOME, 6305 W. Lincoln Highway, Crown Point IN; Deacon Jim Renwick officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated in Jean's memory to The Salvation Army.