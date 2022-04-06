MERRILLVILLE, IN - Emma Juscik (nee Perzell), age 102, of Merrillville, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022. She is survived by her son Steve (Renee) Juscik of Schererville, IN; sister Sylvia (late Dean) Heggen of Des Moines, Iowa; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Emma was preceded in death by her husband Nick Juscik, and sons Sargio ("Sarge") Canarini and Monte Canarini. All services will be private.