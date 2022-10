EAST CHICAGO, IN - Emma L. Baldwin, 91, of East Chicago, IN passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at her home in East Chicago, IN. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street in East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. T. Brian Hill, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN. Live streaming can be viewed via www.divinityfuneralhome.com