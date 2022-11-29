WHITING, IN - Emma Leora Cummings (nee Carter) 92 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, November 25, 2022 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. She was the beloved wife of the late Samuel Joseph "Joe" Cummings; loving mother of Robert Glen Cummings; cherished grandmother of Sheena Margaret Cummings and the late Joseph Arthur "Joey" Cummings; dearest sister of Charlie (Mary) Carter, Sue (Tom) Boland and Barbara (Tom) Vrabely; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 10:00am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with Pastor Eugene Berrios of the Community Bible Church, Whiting, officiating; interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00pm.

Emma Cummings was born on January 5, 1930 to Wallace and Mary Ann (Tunstall) Carter. She was a lifelong resident of Whiting and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1948. She was a member of the Community Bible Church, Whiting, Emma was a former employee of US Gypsum and was a retired food service worker for the School City of Hammond (George Rogers Clark High School) with a service of 35 years. She traveled extensively, loved to shop, enjoyed social gatherings and spending time with her extended family. Emma led a wonderful life and was loved by many. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Carter Family Scholarship Fund, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.