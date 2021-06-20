MERRILLVILLE, IN - Emma M. "Peggy" Hatch, age 92. Late of Merrillville, Indiana formerly of Alpine, California. Beloved wife of the late Robert Hatch and the late Norman McClellan. Loving mother of Ian Scot (Lynn) McClellan, Lawrence (Susan) McClellan, Jane (Roy) Nowakowski, Mari (David) Hoskinson, Alice (Carl) Van Cleef, Beverly Tompkins (late Bradley Hatch), and (late Richard McClellan). Also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers.

Emma was a retired employee of Franciscan Health. Peggy was an artistically talented woman for all ages; culturally active, loved her family, and had a great sense of humor. She was a church organist who thrilled at the biggest pipe organs. She loved painting and gifted her beautiful works to many family and friends.

Memorial Visitation Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. John the Evangelist Church – Day Chapel 11301 W. 93rd Ave. (Corner of 93rd and 41) St. John. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.