  • 0
Nov. 12, 1930 - Aug. 8, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Emma Shalla, age 91, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Emma is survived by two children; one granddaughter; and one great-grandson.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of memorial service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Tom Clark officiating.

Visit Emma's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

