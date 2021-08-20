HAMMOND, IN — Emogene Hicks, 67, of Hammond, IN, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 at Community Hospital in Munster, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Zion Temple Church 926 Morris Street Hammond, IN. Visitation one hour prior to services. Bishop Brandon A. Jacobs, Officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery in Hammond, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.