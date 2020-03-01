Emri Joanrose Thomas

{{featured_button_text}}
HIGHLAND, IN - Emri Joanrose Thomas, age five of Highland and South Bend, passed away February 25, 2020. The visitation will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5:00 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point, IN. For further details visit

www.burnsfuneral.com

