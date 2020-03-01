Emri Joanrose Thomas
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
HIGHLAND, IN - Emri Joanrose Thomas, age five of Highland and South Bend, passed away February 25, 2020. The visitation will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5:00 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point, IN. For further details visit