HAMMOND, IN - Endre 'Papa' Bárdos, age 80 of Hammond, IN passed away Monday, November 19, 2018. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda (nee Palla) Bardos; two children: Zita Bardos Nagy and Csaba Bardos; three grandchildren: Fruzsi Nagy, Diana Bardos and Georgina Bardos; sister, Valerie. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Julia Bardos.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Croatian Church, 4754 Carey Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Alphonse Skerl officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church on Wednesday morning.
Endre retired from Inland Steel Company where he was a Master Carpenter, he spoke five languages and was a very caring person who will be missed.