Enea "Matt" Mannarelli

Nov. 30, 1920 — Aug. 20, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Enea "Matt" Mannarelli, cherished husband and devoted father, peacefully died the morning of August 20, 2021. Enea, age 100, was born to Angelo Mannarelli and Emilia Calvano on November 30, 1920 in a small village in Italy, southeast of Rome.

Married to Eda Danese in 1944, they celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on December 2, 2019.

Enea and Eda emigrated from Italy to the United States after World War II and settled in the south side of Chicago, where he was recognized as an expert electrician at Wisconsin Steel Mill. Retiring to Kingman, AZ in 1985, they returned to the Chicagoland area after 25 years.

Enea was preceded in death by his loving wife, Eda; his parents; and siblings: Maria Teresa (Tomasino) Miraldi, Creusa (Carlo) Iacobozzi, Benito (Levia) Mannarelli, and Alda (Albino) Tornincasa.