Enea "Matt" Mannarelli
Nov. 30, 1920 — Aug. 20, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN — Enea "Matt" Mannarelli, cherished husband and devoted father, peacefully died the morning of August 20, 2021. Enea, age 100, was born to Angelo Mannarelli and Emilia Calvano on November 30, 1920 in a small village in Italy, southeast of Rome.
Married to Eda Danese in 1944, they celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on December 2, 2019.
Enea and Eda emigrated from Italy to the United States after World War II and settled in the south side of Chicago, where he was recognized as an expert electrician at Wisconsin Steel Mill. Retiring to Kingman, AZ in 1985, they returned to the Chicagoland area after 25 years.
Enea was preceded in death by his loving wife, Eda; his parents; and siblings: Maria Teresa (Tomasino) Miraldi, Creusa (Carlo) Iacobozzi, Benito (Levia) Mannarelli, and Alda (Albino) Tornincasa.
He was dedicated to his four children: Emilia (late Wayne) Crawford, Angelo (Margaret Radlowski) Mannarelli, Annamarie (Michael) Konar and Andrew Mannarelli; and a proud Grandpa to four grandsons: Charles Crawford, Matthew Crawford, Vincent Mannarelli and Marko Konar; and three great grandchildren: Ellis, Emilia and Charles Crawford.A sister, Alietta (late Normeo) Caserta, and numerous nieces and nephews reside in his hometown in Italy.
Committed to both his family and the Danese family, he most enjoyed playing cards, working in the garden with Eda, tending to their fig trees, making wine, and watching old movies and professional soccer.
Visitation Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOMES, 2121 Pleasant Springs Ln, Dyer, IN. A funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church – One Wilhelm St. Schererville, IN. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery – Calumet City, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).