Enricke 'Ricky' Garcia
FORMERLY OF GRANVILLE, IL - Enricke 'Ricky' Garcia, 58 of Plano (formerly of Granville) passed away on Monday, December 17, 2018 at his residence. Gathering of family and friends will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at DYSART-COFOID FUNERAL CHAPEL, GRANVILLE.
Ricky was born on September 12, 1959 in Hammond, IN to Pantaleon and Delores (DeLeon) Garcia.
He was a self employed landscaper and received his CNA certification.
Survivors include his mother, Delores Garcia of Arizona; three brothers, Dale (Rosie) Garcia of Chicago, Daniel Garcia of Arizona and Timothy (Kim) Garcia of Troy Grove; two sisters, Cindy (Randall) Massino of Hennepin and Birchwood, Wisconsin and Zonia (Rob) Flynn of Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his father, one sister, Linda and one brother David.
Online condolences may be made to his family at www.dcfunerals.com.