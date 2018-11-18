VALPARAISO, IN - Enrico 'Ric' Frataccia, 71, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, November 13, 2018. He was born December 29, 1946 in Fulton, NY to Vincent and Jane (Short) Frataccia. Ric graduated from State University of New York at Oswego, served proudly with the U.S. Army and received his M.S. and Ed.D. from Ball State University. An educator at heart, Ric's longtime tenure as a school administrator was always rooted in the encouragement of students. His natural charisma drew out the best efforts of everyone around him. You never wanted to disappoint Ric. He had a patriotic fervor woven in his natural fabric and a sense of civic duty that called him to serve on numerous community boards and committees throughout his life. Ric was the longest serving member of the Valparaiso Park Board, ever. His legacy will remain an inspiration for generations to come.
On August 4, 1973 he married Kaye Wise who survives along with their sons, Ric (Luba) Frataccia and Patrick (Shonna) Frataccia, grandchildren: Aidan, Ryder, Blakely and Charlotte and siblings, Deano (Rhonda) Frataccia and Roseanne (Jim) Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Vincent, Richard and Robert.
A visitation will be held Sunday, December 2, 2018 from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. at CALVARY CHURCH, 1325 Evans Ave., Valparaiso with memorial service beginning at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are encouraged to made to the Ric Frataccia Scholarship Fund at Porter County Community Foundation (www.pccf.gives/frataccia).