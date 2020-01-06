Epifanio Feliciano

IN LOVING MEMORY
1/6/1922 - 11/24/2003
HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAD! In the hearts of those who loved you, you will always be there. Your Children: Hector, Myriam, Carmen, Jr., Nellie, Johnny, Michael and Families
