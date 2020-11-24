 Skip to main content
Epifanio Feliciano

Epifanio Feliciano

Epifanio Feliciano

Epifanio Feliciano

IN LOVING MEMORY

EPIFANIO FELICIANO

1/6/1922 - 11/24/2003

Loved & Missed Everyday, Hector, Myriam, Carmen, Epo, Nellie, John & Michael

