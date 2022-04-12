Erby Joe Gouger

July 11, 1944 - April 8, 2022

PORTER, IN - Erby Joe Gouger, age 77, of Porter, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 8, 2022. Joe was born on July 11, 1944, in Gary, Indiana to the late Erby and June (nee Eaton) Gouger. Joe graduated from Portage High School with the class of 1962. He was an ironworker for Local 395 for over forty-five years.

Joe, known by some as "the guru of speed," loved competing in drag races, building engines, and helping his son with his racing. Joe cherished his many hours at U.S. 30 Dragstrip. He also loved his monthly breakfasts with his retired ironworker buddies.

Joe is survived by his wife of twenty-six years, Laura Gouger; three children: Joe (Melissa) Gouger of Westville, Colette (Pat) Walter of Hebron, and Cassandra Gouger of Omaha, NE, stepchildren: Wally (Jenny) McCormack of Chesterton and Cindy McCormack of Valparaiso, seven grandchildren: Taylor, Stan, Alex, Lily, Riley, Finn, and Brady, three great-grandchildren; two sisters: Diana Blackmer, Deborah (John) Magurean, and other loving family and many friends. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and sister Judith Pall.

Per Joe's wishes, there will be no services. REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, is handling cremation. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.