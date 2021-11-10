In Loving Memory of Our Beloved Son and Brother, Eric C. Hoffman On His 49th Birthday. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You touched so many lives with your caring, helpful heart and with your dedicated giving to the kids of St. Jude. God took you Home so quickly, no time to say good bye. We miss you terribly everyday and feel you by our side. Love, Mom, Dad, Jeff, Melinda, Family and Friends.