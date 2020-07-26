Eric C. Hoffman

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BELOVED SON AND BROTHER,

ERIC C. HOFFMAN ON HIS 4TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

11/10/1972 - 7/28/2016 Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You touched so many lives with your caring, helpful heart and with your dedicated giving to the kids of St Jude. God took you Home so quickly, no time to say good bye. We miss you terribly everyday and feel you by our side. Love, Mom, Dad, Jeff, Melinda, Family and Friends.

