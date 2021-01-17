CROWN POINT, IN - Eric C. Knorr, age 68 of Crown Point (LOFS) and Rotonda West, FL, passed away on January 10, 2021 due to complications from COVID-19. He worked at Arcelor Mittal for 41 years before retiring as VP of purchasing for N. America. Eric was a member of Theta Xi, Delta Chapter at MIT. He was a kind, generous man and donated to many local charities.

Eric was blessed with the opportunity to travel much of the world. He was a loving husband, father, and son and he will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his mother Florence Knorr. He is survived by his wife of 32 years Ellen; son Robert Knorr, step-son Timothy Hennon; father Robert Knorr; sister Dr. Amy (late Mark Laser) Knorr; brother Mark Knorr; many nieces and nephews.

Private services entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com