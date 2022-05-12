Feb. 14, 1935 - Apr. 30, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Eric E. Scharf, 87, of Valparaiso, passed away April 30, 2022. He was born February 14, 1935 in Gary, IN to the late Richard and Martha (Grawert) Scharf. Eric was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and a co-owner for 38 years of Claussen and Scharf Ace Hardware, Portage and Wallins Ace Hardware, Lake Station. He enjoyed coaching his son's baseball teams, fishing, swimming, and spending time outdoors. Eric was a loving father, grandfather, and a mentor to many nieces and nephews. His practical advice and strong sense of integrity will be dearly missed.

On October 17, 1959, Eric married Nancy Lustgarten who preceded him in death in 2019. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristin in 2016, and is survived by his children: Michael Scharf and Jennifer (Chris) Hatseras; grandchildren: Craig (Chelsea) Scharf and Zachary and Emily Hatseras, great-granddaughter, Marley; sister, Marlene Bannec; and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held June 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Christ Lutheran Church 2610 N. Campbell, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested in honor of Eric Scharf to Mayo Clinic for Hematology/Oncology research. Donations may be made online or mailed to: Department of Development Mayo Clinic 200 First St. SW Rochester, MN 55905.