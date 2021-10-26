Eric Glen Christy

July 2, 1977 - Oct. 23, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Eric Glen Christy, age 44 of Indianapolis, IN passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021. He was born on July 2, 1977 in Valparaiso, IN to David and Debra (Swanson) Christy.

Eric is survived by two daughters: Savanna Christy, Emily Christy; two sons: Brayton Christy, Colton Christy; father, David Christy; sister, Lisa (Ryan) Booth; aunt Diane (Bob) Lane; uncle, Steve (Jackie) Swanson.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Debra Christy; and grandparents, Glen and Marie Swanson.

Eric graduated from Portage High School, class of 1996. He attended Indiana University and graduated in 2000 with his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. Eric was an avid Colts fan. He loved his children. Eric's final act was to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Scott Jones officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Eric's honor may be made to his family in care of his sister, Lisa Booth. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.