Eric J. Reed

April 26, 1980 — April 17, 1998

Although, I hardly knew him, I loved him with all my heart. My brother loved us so, but then that day had to come. That was a tragic day for us all. He lost his life at only 17 and we lost his soul in our home. I was very young and didn't know the truth, but that truth is something I cannot tell you. Almost 23 years have passed since the death of him, and we miss him so. He will always be in our hearts and memories, we all miss him so. This is dedicated to my big brother, Eric who I miss with all my heart and soul every day.

Love, Mom, Paul, Andi, Jordanne and Family

