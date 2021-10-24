Eric James Valko

Eric, It is your second anniversary with your Savior. Our loss and broken hearts hurt as much as when God took you to your heavenly home.

We miss your beautiful smile, your kind and gentle heart. You were so loved and appreciated. We are blessed to have had you as our Son. There will never be a good-bye. You are gone but never forgotten. You will always live on in the better part of us. We know we will see you again. Soar on the wings of eagles, dear Son. "LOVE YOU MORE," Mom and Dad.