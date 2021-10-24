 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eric James Valko

Eric James Valko

Eric James Valko

May 19, 1983 - Oct. 22, 2019

IN MEMORY OF OUR LOVING SON, ERIC JAMES VALKO.

Eric, It is your second anniversary with your Savior. Our loss and broken hearts hurt as much as when God took you to your heavenly home.

We miss your beautiful smile, your kind and gentle heart. You were so loved and appreciated. We are blessed to have had you as our Son. There will never be a good-bye. You are gone but never forgotten. You will always live on in the better part of us. We know we will see you again. Soar on the wings of eagles, dear Son. "LOVE YOU MORE," Mom and Dad.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories October 22

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts