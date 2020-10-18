Eric James Valko
IN MEMORY OF OUR LOVING SON, ERIC JAMES VALKO
5/19/1983 - 10/22/2019 Why God chose to take you Home, we'll always ask "why?" Our broken hearts went with you. You had a gentle soul and a kind and tender heart. If we could see your beautiful smile again and tell you how much we love and miss you every moment of every day. "God only takes the best," that was you, our dear son. "LOVE YOU MORE," Mom and Dad
