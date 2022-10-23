May 19, 1983 - Oct. 22, 2019

IN MEMORY OF OUR LOVING SON, ERIC JAMES VALKO.

Eric, it has been three years since God took you to your Heavenly Home. Our loss and broken hearts hurt as much as when God took you.

When we see beautiful eagles soaring in circles overhead, we smile and say "I know it is you".

Everyday we recall beautiful memories we shared together. You had such a kind and gentle heart. We were blessed to call you Son.

May God grant you happiness and peace.

We will "see you again".

"LOVE YOU MORE", Mom and Dad.