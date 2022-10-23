 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eric James Valko

  • 0
Eric James Valko

May 19, 1983 - Oct. 22, 2019

IN MEMORY OF OUR LOVING SON, ERIC JAMES VALKO.

Eric, it has been three years since God took you to your Heavenly Home. Our loss and broken hearts hurt as much as when God took you.

When we see beautiful eagles soaring in circles overhead, we smile and say "I know it is you".

Everyday we recall beautiful memories we shared together. You had such a kind and gentle heart. We were blessed to call you Son.

May God grant you happiness and peace.

We will "see you again".

"LOVE YOU MORE", Mom and Dad.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry shares massive realization after going to therapy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts