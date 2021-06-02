Eric James Wilson
June 27, 1967 — May 26, 2021
CHESTERTON — Eric James Wilson, 53, of Chesterton, passed away suddenly Wednesday, May 26, 2021. He was born June 27, 1967, in Sandusky, Ohio, to Robert and Julianna (Siebenaler) Wilson. Eric was known as "Big E," "Uncle E" and "Biggin" to his family and friends. He worked as an electrician and supervisor for Cleveland Cliffs/Arcelor Mittal. Eric was an avid NASCAR and racing fan and enjoyed participating in motorsports, four-wheeling and snowmobiling to name a couple. He was a true connoisseur of all things pizza and chocolate. He was a true gentleman, taking care of his wife, making sure doors were held open, holding purses and holding hands. Eric supported his daughter by helping coach softball and being a band dad. He was always willing to help family and friends. Everyone knows that he was also a big supporter of the cause, always taking part in the Annual Breast Cancer Walk. Big E was a gentle giant and he will be greatly missed.
Eric is survived by his loving wife, Melissa (Brown) Wilson; daughter, Jaynellen Waelde; father and stepmother, Robert and Nancy Wilson; mother-in-law, Gayle (Jon) Martinsen; godparents, Leonard and Anita Siebenaler; brothers: Chris (Carolyn), Karl (Amy), John (Jenny) and Brad (Shannon) Wilson; brother-in-law, Mitchell McCuan; sisters-in-law, Rhonda (Randy) Jones, Lisa (Don) Crabtree and Lorie (David) Thomas; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Julianna.
Private family services were held with cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, Valparaiso. Celebration of life to be held at a time TBD. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to either Breast Cancer Research, American Heart Association, or the ASPCA. Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso, is handling arrangements.