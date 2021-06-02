CHESTERTON — Eric James Wilson, 53, of Chesterton, passed away suddenly Wednesday, May 26, 2021. He was born June 27, 1967, in Sandusky, Ohio, to Robert and Julianna (Siebenaler) Wilson. Eric was known as "Big E," "Uncle E" and "Biggin" to his family and friends. He worked as an electrician and supervisor for Cleveland Cliffs/Arcelor Mittal. Eric was an avid NASCAR and racing fan and enjoyed participating in motorsports, four-wheeling and snowmobiling to name a couple. He was a true connoisseur of all things pizza and chocolate. He was a true gentleman, taking care of his wife, making sure doors were held open, holding purses and holding hands. Eric supported his daughter by helping coach softball and being a band dad. He was always willing to help family and friends. Everyone knows that he was also a big supporter of the cause, always taking part in the Annual Breast Cancer Walk. Big E was a gentle giant and he will be greatly missed.