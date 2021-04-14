VALPARAISO, IN — Eric King, 52 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, April 11, 2021, following a battle with cancer. He was born April 1, 1969, in Huntington, IN, to Billie and Janet (Purdy) King. Eric graduated from Huntington North High School in 1987, and made his career as an operations manager of data processing with CSI in Valparaiso for over 30 years. He enjoyed playing poker, golfing, repairing his 1968 Camaro and cheering for the Cubs and Bears. Eric was very close to his family, and valued spending time with them. He was a plethora of knowledge, who could easily answer trivia and movie questions. Eric was a beloved brother, "Uncle E.T.," and great uncle who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.