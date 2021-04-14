Eric King
April 1, 1969 — April 11, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Eric King, 52 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, April 11, 2021, following a battle with cancer. He was born April 1, 1969, in Huntington, IN, to Billie and Janet (Purdy) King. Eric graduated from Huntington North High School in 1987, and made his career as an operations manager of data processing with CSI in Valparaiso for over 30 years. He enjoyed playing poker, golfing, repairing his 1968 Camaro and cheering for the Cubs and Bears. Eric was very close to his family, and valued spending time with them. He was a plethora of knowledge, who could easily answer trivia and movie questions. Eric was a beloved brother, "Uncle E.T.," and great uncle who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his sister, Angela (Mike) Florey, of North Manchester, IN; nieces, Evan (Morrey) Sellers, of Markle, IN, Shiloh Florey, of Fort Wayne, IN, and Micah Florey, of Valparaiso, IN; great-nephew and niece, Oliver and Charlotte Sellers; and his beloved cat, Purdy Bob. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 12:00–4:00 pm at Eric's home. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the VNA Hospice of NWI. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.