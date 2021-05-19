Eric M. Biller
Sept. 24, 1972 — May 15, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Eric M. Biller, 48, of Valparaiso, formerly of Hammond, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021. He was born September 24, 1972, in Valparaiso to Richard and Esther Biller. Eric graduated from Wheeler High School, and proudly served on the fire watch crew at Bethlehem Steel for several years. He also enjoyed being a former volunteer firefighter with both the Union Township and Lake Eliza departments. Eric was a member of Riverside Community Church in Hammond, and he loved going boating on the lake, spending time with his family and spoiling his beloved fur babies. Eric was a giving and happy person, who remained positive throughout lifelong health struggles. He will be fondly remembered as a wonderful husband, son, and brother, who will be dearly missed.
On May 24, 2008, Eric married Janice Hartman, who survives, along with his mother, Esther Biller, of Valparaiso; brother, Mike Biller, of Valparaiso; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Janice Biller or a volunteer fire department of the donor's choice.