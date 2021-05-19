VALPARAISO, IN — Eric M. Biller, 48, of Valparaiso, formerly of Hammond, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021. He was born September 24, 1972, in Valparaiso to Richard and Esther Biller. Eric graduated from Wheeler High School, and proudly served on the fire watch crew at Bethlehem Steel for several years. He also enjoyed being a former volunteer firefighter with both the Union Township and Lake Eliza departments. Eric was a member of Riverside Community Church in Hammond, and he loved going boating on the lake, spending time with his family and spoiling his beloved fur babies. Eric was a giving and happy person, who remained positive throughout lifelong health struggles. He will be fondly remembered as a wonderful husband, son, and brother, who will be dearly missed.