May 17, 1997 - April 3, 2022

OGDEN DUNES, IN - Eric Mackenzie Kaplan, age 24 of Ogden Dunes, IN passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was born on May 17, 1997 in Chicago, IL to William and Jamie (Peck) Kaplan.

Eric is survived by his parents, William and Jamie Kaplan; sister, Nina Kaplan; grandmother, Faye Simiakos; step-grandmother, Doris Kaplan; many aunts, uncles and cousins. He has many friends who will miss him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Papa, Mela, and Papou; and his best friend, Kyle Kearby.

Eric most recently worked as a deckhand at Illinois Marine Towing. Eric had the ability to light up a room with his infectious smile and unforgettable laugh. He loved music, especially live concerts, video games, movies and his cats. Throughout his life, Eric loved all things Harry Potter. He enjoyed hiking in the dunes and hanging out with his friends. All in all, we who knew him would say that Eric was very down to earth and had simple tastes.

We will be celebrating Eric's life on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Donations in Eric's honor may be made to the organization of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.