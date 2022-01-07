 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eric R. Douglas
EAST CHICAGO, IN - Eric R. Douglas, 32, of East Chicago, IN passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 in East Chicago, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Zion Missionary Baptist Church 3939 Drummond Street in East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN.

DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.

