EAST CHICAGO, IN - Eric R. Douglas, 32, of East Chicago, IN passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 in East Chicago, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Zion Missionary Baptist Church 3939 Drummond Street in East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN.