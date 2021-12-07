Feb. 9, 1950 - Nov. 29, 2021

PORTER, IN - Eric (Ric) John Youngren, age 71, of Porter, passed away on November 29, 2021. He was born on February 9, 1950 in Valparaiso, Indiana to Eric R. and Ruth (Baker) Youngren, both of whom preceded him in death.

In addition to his parents, Ric was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 39 years, Margaret (Peggy) Youngren; his son, Robert; and his sister, Mary Ann Youngren. He is survived by his sisters-in-law: Patti Scott of Chesterton, Barbara (Kevin) Kinel of Chesterton, and Katy (Kelli) Pratt of Porter; his brother-in-law, Charley (Christine) Pratt of Chesterton, his father-in-law, Charles Pratt; many nieces and nephews; and his yellow lab, Barney.

Ric grew up at Porter Beach. He loved spending time with his family at the cottage and enjoyed reading on the deck. He loved playing wiffleball games on the beach, searching for crinoids, and sailing on Lake Michigan. He enjoyed a brief stint as tour bus driver for Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band. He was also a lifelong baseball fan who loved watching, coaching, and umpiring games. His sense of humor was appreciated by everyone who had the pleasure of spending time with him.